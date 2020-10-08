Rollover on Hwy 5

Christine Antinori, 70, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, received moderate injuries when her 2007 Hyundai Elantra ran off the side of Highway 5 and overturned. The incident happened seven miles south of Ava. Both the Squires Fire Department and Ava Rural Fire Departments responded. Antinori was transported by Cox Ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. Corporal N.J. Britt of the Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Jim’s Body Shop of Ava provided towing service.