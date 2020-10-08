Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue – Canceled

At their monthly meeting, the Ava Chamber Board of Directors reluctantly, but unanimously, decided it best to cancel this year’s Glade Top event, which was scheduled for October 17th. This decision was based on other fall festivals in our area canceling and on the rising coronavirus cases in our county. Their main objective was to make a responsible choice based on the safety of others. Plans are already underway for an amazing Glade Top celebration next fall, including live music, delicious food, fall activities, and breathtaking views! So, mark your calendars for October 16, 2021, and plan to join in the fun!