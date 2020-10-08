| logout
End of Season Results for Cat/Dog League
|2020 Cat/Dog League
|Results for October 1, 2020
|Score
|D Duckworth/R Flemming
|32
|M Collins/T Webster
|34
|K Dooms/C Bacorn
|35
|Keith & Sue Jones
|36
|Burrely & Penny Loftin
|36
|Larry & Mae Ruth Silvey
|37
|Bob & Sis Green
|37
|Ray & Anita Madche
|38
|Dallas & Edwina Hudson
|40
|Winners – Zero putts on any hole – tie –
|Larry & Mae Ruth, Keith & Sue, Dale & Rita
|End of league prizes: Lowest score – tie –
|Greg & Tenisha and Matt & Tori – 31
|Perfect attendance award – Dale & Rita