End of Season Results for Cat/Dog League

2020 Cat/Dog League
Results for October 1, 2020
Score
D Duckworth/R Flemming 32
M Collins/T Webster 34
K Dooms/C Bacorn 35
Keith & Sue Jones 36
Burrely & Penny Loftin 36
Larry & Mae Ruth Silvey 37
Bob & Sis Green 37
Ray & Anita Madche 38
Dallas & Edwina Hudson 40
Winners – Zero putts on any hole – tie –
Larry & Mae Ruth, Keith & Sue, Dale & Rita
End of league prizes:  Lowest score – tie –
Greg & Tenisha and Matt & Tori – 31
Perfect attendance award – Dale & Rita
