Cross Country Teams Compete in the Mountain Grove Open

By Doug Berger

The Ava Bears and Lady Bears Cross Country teams competed in the Mountain Grove Open on Tuesday, September 29th. This was a non-medal meet. The High School runners competed in a 3.1 mile race, and the Junior High runners competed in a 1.5 mile race. The next race coming up for the teams is in Willow Springs on October 12th. The results from Mountain Grove are as follows:

Boys Varsity:

Dathan Kilgore – 8th – 19:21

Caden Prock – 11th – 19:34

Andrew Clevenhagen – 59th – 28:00

Girls Varsity:

Karleyna Kilgore– 9th – 24:50

Rebekah Evans – 25th – 31:04

Hannah Evans – 27th – 31:35

Junior High Boys:

Isaac Dalton – 4th – 9:26

Isaac Smith – 19th – 10:59

Reid Barnum – 42nd – 13:56

Junior High Girls:

Elle Key – 10th – 12:00

Alexis Emrick – 12th – 12:03

Matilynn Goss – 13th – 12:20

Abi Dalton – 14th – 12:37

Kaylie Swearengin – 28th – 14:48