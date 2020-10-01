Five Ava Bear Cross Country Runners Receive Medals

oss Country teams competed at the 1st Annual Riann Lubinski Invitational hosted by Nixa High School on Wednesday, September 23rd.

All runners competed in a 5K, 3.1 mile race.

To medal in the Varsity races, a runner needed to finish in the top 20 and in the top 10 in the Junior Varsity races.

The Bears and Lady Bears had 5 runners earn medals at the meet.

The next race is at Mountain Grove on Tuesday, September 29th.

The results from Nixa are as follows:

Varsity Boys:

Caden Prock–20th–19:29 (Medal)

Dathan Kilgore–23rd–19:44

Flint Sallee–72nd–22:17

Varsity Girls:

Mallory Melton–7th–22:17 (Medal)

Karleyna Kilgore–17th–24:39 (Medal)

Junior Varsity Boys:

Tyler Brooke–20th–26:36

Andrew Clevenhagen–21st–26:44

Junior Varsity Girls: